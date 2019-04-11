Taxes are due in 4 days. H&R Block's Tax Software Deluxe + State is only $15 at Newegg

The annual tax deadline is fast approaching, and while you may not want to do your taxes, retailers sure want you to—judging by the prices on tax software. Just a few days ago we spotted H&R Block’s Tax Software Deluxe & State 2018 for $23 on Amazon, and now it’s even cheaper at Newegg. The online retailer is selling the same software package download for $15Remove non-product link with the checkout code EMCTYUU36. The same code gets you an identical discount on the Mac versionRemove non-product link, too. The checkout code is valid until just before midnight on Saturday, April 13.

This package gives you access to five free federal e-files and unlimited federal tax prep and printing. You only get one state program download included, however, and an e-file will cost you another $19.95 per return.

This software can import your W-2, 1099, 1098, and last year’s tax return to make life easier. You can also import data from Quicken, itemize deductions with Schedule A, and when you’re all done, H&R Block offers an accuracy review to make sure your submission is copacetic. The review is actually a pretty standard feature on deluxe tax packages these days, but it’s nice to know it’s there.

If you don’t need the Deluxe + State package, there’s also a State-less Deluxe package on Newegg for $12.50 Remove non-product link after using the checkout code EMCTYUU36.

[Today’s deal: H&R Block Tax Software Delux + State 2018 for $15 at Newegg with checkout code EMCTYUU36.Remove non-product link]