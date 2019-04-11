Deal

Taxes are due in 4 days. H&R Block's Tax Software Deluxe + State is only $15 at Newegg

If you want a great tax software package at an awesome price, Newegg's got you covered with this deal.

Contributor, PCWorld |

taxes 1040 irs
Getty Images/DNY59
The annual tax deadline is fast approaching, and while you may not want to do your taxes, retailers sure want you to—judging by the prices on tax software. Just a few days ago we spotted H&R Block’s Tax Software Deluxe & State 2018 for $23 on Amazon, and now it’s even cheaper at Newegg. The online retailer is selling the same software package download for $15 with the checkout code EMCTYUU36. The same code gets you an identical discount on the Mac version, too. The checkout code is valid until just before midnight on Saturday, April 13.

This package gives you access to five free federal e-files and unlimited federal tax prep and printing. You only get one state program download included, however, and an e-file will cost you another $19.95 per return.

This software can import your W-2, 1099, 1098, and last year’s tax return to make life easier. You can also import data from Quicken, itemize deductions with Schedule A, and when you’re all done, H&R Block offers an accuracy review to make sure your submission is copacetic. The review is actually a pretty standard feature on deluxe tax packages these days, but it’s nice to know it’s there.

If you don’t need the Deluxe + State package, there’s also a State-less Deluxe package on Newegg for $12.50  after using the checkout code EMCTYUU36.

[Today’s deal: H&R Block Tax Software Delux + State 2018 for $15 at Newegg with checkout code EMCTYUU36.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
