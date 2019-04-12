News

I could slide the Acer Predator Helios 700's HyperDrift keyboard all day

I love me my mechanical doohickeys, but this one's no gimmick.

Executive Editor, PCWorld |

acer predator helios 700 hyperdrift sliding keyboard
Melissa Riofrio/IDG
Acer's done it again with the Predator Helios 700. It's added a completely new feature that no one has done before, and that everyone will love because it solves a problem in an elegant and fun way. 

In other words, I could slide the HyperDrift keyboard back and forth all day, just to watch how it exposes two ventilation grilles for extra air intake. I just love me my mechanical doohickeys. Announced at Acer's next@acer event in New York on Thursday, HyperDrift and the Predator Helios 700 that contains it will ship in April with a starting price of $2,700.

Let me obsess a bit more about the keyboard

acer predator helios 700 keyboard vents detail Acer

Sliding the HyperDrift keyboard forward exposes extra air intake fans and also makes it easier to type. 

The HyperDrift keyboard is a lot more than a gimmick. Bringing the keyboard forward, and creating a tilted wrist-rest area around the trackpad and mouse buttons, make it more comfortable to type (or mash the WASD keys). It also offers per-key RGB lighting and anti-ghosting.

The keyboard isn't mechanical, but Acer tried to give a bit of that feel with special MagForce WASD keys. These keys provide a linear-like 0-to-100-actuation sensitivity. You can also swap them out for regular keys. 

The HyperDrift keyboard is one part of the Predator Helios 700's cooling system. The system also employs a vapor chamber, five copper heat pipes, and two of Acer's 4th-gen AeroBlade metal fans. The Acer CoolBoost utility lets you adjust fan rpm's manually, another bit of fun for tinkerers. 

The Predator Helios 700 will offer a 9th-gen Core i9 processor with up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM (4 x soDIMM). An Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 or 2070 GPU will power the 17.3-inch FHD (1920x1080) IPS display, which offers a maximum brightness of 300 nits and 144Hz refresh support. Various HDD and SSD storage options will be available. 

acer predator helios 700 front 3qtr left facing Acer

We haven't had a chance yet to test the new Predator Helios 700. It has stiff competition,including MSI's GS75 17-inch laptop, also with RTX graphics. Given that the Acer model debuts for a few hundred dollars cheaper, with that snazzy keyboard as well, it'll be interesting to see whether it nudges the MSI off the top position.

