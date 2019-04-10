Get acquainted with blockchain technology for just $29

Many seem confused about blockchain. They fail to understand what it is, what it does, and how it's going to shape the future. But it doesn’t have to be that way. Demystify this emerging technology with the Blockchain Certification Advanced Training Bundle, discounted to just $29.

Blockchain is a digital ledger that's fueling an internet revolution. With it, we’ll one day be able to vote in democratic elections, transfer funds, share confidential information, and more via the web without taking unnecessary security risks.

As such, understanding the ins and outs of the groundbreaking technology is a smart move. The Blockchain Certification Advanced Training Bundle includes two courses that explains this technology using beginner-friendly terms so practically anyone can understand it. The training is convenient, flexible, and you’ll even earn a certificate for each course completed. Who knows? It may even springboard you into a new career.

Not sure what blockchain is all about? Then do yourself a favor and get up to speed with the Blockchain Certification Advanced Training Bundle, normally $899, now just $29 for a limited time.

Blockchain Certification Advanced Training Bundle - $29



See Deal

Like this deal? Check out Vault, the best way to secure your online data for just $9.99.