Identify weaknesses In your Wi-Fi network With NetSpot Home, only $19

Most home Wi-Fi networks have problem areas. But eliminating these dead spots and optimizing performance can be difficult without outside help. NetSpot Home offers a visual representation of your home network so you can easily identify and resolve problem spots in your household, and lifetime licenses are on sale for over 70% off today.

Just install the software on either your Windows or Mac computer and you’ll see where your signal is strongest — as well as where it could use a little help. NetSpot's mapping feature lets you easily view dead zones and optimize hotspot placement, while the troubleshooting tool empowers you to identify connectivity issues.

Problem areas in your home Wi-Fi network could be caused by a number of different factors. Before you spend hundreds on a new router and other gadgets, make sure you understand the ins and outs of your network with NetSpot Home. A lifetime license usually retails for $68, but you can get one on sale today for only $19.

NetSpot Home for Windows: Lifetime License - $19



See Deal

Like this deal? Check out Vault, the best way to secure your online data for just $9.99.