PCWorld's April Digital Magazine: Samsung Galaxy S10+ reviewed

In the April issue

In April we review Samsung’s awesome new Galaxy S10+. Find out why it’s still a force to be reckoned with. There are tons of VPNs available for Android; we have our top 5 picks. Plus, we have 7 tweaks and changes to Android Q that will make your phone better than it is now.

Other highlights include:

News : 5 MWC Android announcements you might have missed but really need to know



: 5 MWC Android announcements you might have missed but really need to know EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti XC Ultra review: Laser-focused on all-around great performance

Laser-focused on all-around great performance Lenovo IdeaPad 730S review: A slick laptop with no gimmicks

A slick laptop with no gimmicks HP Spectre x360 15 (2019) review: A prettier, more powerful convertible than the last

A prettier, more powerful convertible than the last Wireless PowerShare: How to use it on the Galaxy S10 to charge your Galaxy Buds or another phone

How to use it on the Galaxy S10 to charge your Galaxy Buds or another phone Here's How: Send anonymous emails

Video highlights

Watch: Lenovo’s ThinkVision M14 is a thin, light, USB-C-powered portable monitor that pairs perfectly with the company’s iconic matte black ThinkPads. The 14-inch, 1920x1080-resolution panel shines bright at a solid 300 nits, but it weighs only 1.3 pounds and measures only 4.6mm thick, so it won’t take up a lot of space in your travel bag.

