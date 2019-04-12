We praised the affordable Ecovacs Deebot 901 robot vacuum, and today, it's over $100 off

We’ve called the Ecovacs Deebot 901 “an affordable floor-mapping robot vacuum,” praising it as a solid budget option for anyone who wants to offload tedious cleaning chores—but today it’s even more affordable. A lot more affordable. A sale on Amazon brings this robot vacuum down to $265, an incredibly steep discount from its usual $375 to $450 list price.

The Deebot 901 is designed to provide a customizable clean to your floor, with swappable suction plates to switch between carpet and hardwood and modes like Edge and Spot to help with specific areas. The Ecovacs app allows you to control your robot vacuum from anywhere, including start, stop, and charge options, while you can add voice control by connecting the vacuum to Alexa or Google Assistant. In addition, smart mapping capabilities allow this robot vacuum to navigate around your home and learn your floor plan.

When we reviewed this smart vacuum, we gave it 3.5 stars out of 5, highlighting its intelligent mapping and connection capabilities, additional pet hair attachment, and low price as reasons to buy. Now that it’s over a hundred dollars off, it’s almost a no-brainer if you want to dip your toes into automated cleaning.

[Today’s deal: Ecovacs Deebot 901 for $265 on Amazon.]