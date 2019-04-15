Snag a four-pack of our favorite Philips Hue white smart bulbs for their cheapest price yet

Smart bulbs help you automate and fine-tune your lighting situation, and today you can get a four-pack of our favorite white LED bulb, the Philips Hue White Ambiance A19, for $40 on Amazon. That’s down from a list price of $50 and the lowest we’ve ever seen it.

These LED bulbs provide detailed control options, allowing you to personalize the dim, set schedules, turn lights off and on from anywhere, and more using the Philips Hue app. You can also control the bulbs using your voice when you connect them with an Amazon Echo, Google Home, or Apple HomeKit. And you won’t have to replace them often—each bulb lasts over 25,000 hours, or 20 years.

You’ll need to buy a Philips Hue bridge to unleash the full potential of these smart bulbs, though. Fortunately, it’s on sale right now too, going for $39 on Amazon instead of its usual $60.

We gave the Philips Hue White Ambiance A19 starter pack, which includes these bulbs, 4 stars out of 5, noting that their light looks great at any of the many temperatures available and that they’re easy to connect to a larger smart home ecosystem.

[Today’s deal: Four-pack of Philips Hue White Ambiance A19 for $40 on Amazon.]