You can get a 43-inch 4K smart Fire TV for a ridiculously low price of $180 today

In a streaming-centric world, a 4K smart TV is practically a must-have these days, and today you can get a great one for a crazy low price. Via Best Buy's storefront, Amazon is selling the 43-inch Insignia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED with Fire TV on board for just $180Remove non-product link, a significant drop from its $300 list price and an all-time low.

This smart TV connects to Wi-Fi to access all your streaming content in one place. It functions as a Fire TV would, with Amazon's menu layout and navigation. The included voice remote has Alexa built-in, so you'll be able to search for content, adjust volumes, switch inputs, and even control your smart home with just your voice, and take advantage of new Alexa skills as they update. The remote also features dedicated buttons for HBO, Netflix, Playstation Vue, and Prime Video for easy access.

We haven't tried this TV ourselves, but it has 4.1 stars out of 5 on Amazon across more than 900 user reviews. The set is also available on Best Buy's own site for the same priceRemove non-product link.

[Today's deal: 43-inch Insignia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED with Fire TV for $180Remove non-product link]