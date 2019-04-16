Amazon is selling an Anker USB-C car charger that can power your laptop for just $17 today

Keeping your phone charged up on the go is key to avoiding that dreaded “low battery” notification and the headaches that come with it, so if you do a lot of driving, a car charger can be a savior. Today, you can grab a great one for cheap. Amazon is selling the Anker PowerDrive Speed+ Duo USB-C car charger for $17Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $27 and an all-time low for this highly rated charger.

This car charger comes with two ports for simultaneous charging—a 30W USB-C port with Power Delivery and a 12W USB port with Power IQ. An LED light ring allows you to see the ports even when it’s dark, while a MultiProtect safety system will keep your devices safe, with protections from surges, extreme temperatures, and more.

We haven’t tried this charger ourselves, but we’ve liked Anker’s products in the past, including other car chargers. To see the rest of our favorite USB car chargers, check out our full roundup.

