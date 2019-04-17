Nvidia's next Game Ready driver will add 7 new G-Sync Compatible displays

A few months after granting its GeForce graphics cards the ability to tap into the variable refresh rates of AMD FreeSync displays, Nvidia is expanding the list of G-Sync Compatible monitors by 41 percent. The new displays will start seamlessly using the adaptive sync capabilities when the Game Ready driver enables support next Tuesday.

The number of new monitors isn’t quite as impressive as that percentage sounds, as Nvidia’s new certification program is still in its early days—though any increase is appreciated. Nvidia launched the G-Sync Compatible certification with 12 monitors at CES in January before adding a few more models over the following months. Tuesday’s driver will unlock support for the following seven displays, bringing the total number of G-Sync Compatible monitors to 24:

Acer KG271 Bbmiipx ($180 at Amazon)

Acer XF240H Bmjdpr ($200 at B&H Photo)

Acer XF270H Bbmiiprx ($300 at Best Buy)

AOPEN 27HC1R Pbidpx ($230 at Amazon)

Asus VG248QG

Gigabyte Aorus AD27QD ($600 at Newegg)

LG 27GK750F (AUSUMPM/BKRUMPN) ($330 at Newegg)

Nvidia allowed GeForce graphics cards to tap into AMD FreeSync monitors after years of restricting their adaptive sync support to the company’s own G-Sync technology. You can manually tell GeForce graphics cards to work with any FreeSync display. Nvidia’s much more exclusive G-Sync Compatible program certifies that a FreeSync display meets several standards, because FreeSync monitors vary much more in quality than G-Sync displays. Here’s Nvidia’s description:

Nvidia G-Sync Compatible vs. G-Sync vs. G-Sync Ultimate

“G-Sync Compatible testing validates that the monitor does not show blanking, pulsing, flickering, ghosting or other artifacts during VRR (variable refresh rate) gaming. They also validate that the monitor can operate in VRR at any game frame rate by supporting a VRR range of at least 2.4:1 (e.g. 60Hz-144Hz), and offer the gamer a seamless experience by enabling VRR by default.”

FreeSync displays that earn G-Sync Compatible certification will have their adaptive sync feature automatically enabled when connected to a GeForce graphics card with up-to-date drivers. It’s identical to how Nvidia GPUs recognize official G-Sync monitors.

You can learn more about the differences in G-Sync and FreeSync implementations in our adaptive sync display primer. If you want to see a list of all certified G-Sync Compatible monitors, along with the standard G-Sync and G-Sync Ultimate displays you can buy, head over to Nvidia’s website. The seven new monitors will be added when Nvidia’s new Game Ready drivers land Tuesday.