Save well over $1,000 on Microsoft's luxurious Surface Studio with these refurbished models today

Amazon’s got some great deals today on a killer all-in-one desktop PC. Amazon Renewed (read: refurbished) versions of the Microsoft Surface StudioRemove non-product link are on sale today at some amazing discounts. The sale ends just before midnight Pacific time on Wednesday.

You get a 90-day warranty with these beasts, which should be enough time to figure out whether the thing is going to die on you sooner than it should. These PCs are sold through a third-party seller, but fulfilled by Amazon, meaning they are covered by Amazon's customer service policies.

All three models of the original Surface Studio are available in today's sale. The Core i5 version with 8GB of RAM, a 64GB SSD boot drive, and a 1TB hard drive is $1359. Amazon says this one usually sells for $1,700, and the Microsoft Store is offering the refurbished version for $2,400 right now. This deal is over $1,000 cheaper!

Adam Murray / IDG

Next up is the Core i7 version with 16GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD boot drive, and a 1TB hard drive for $1,600 instead of $2,800 at the Microsoft Store. Finally, there’s another Core i7 model 32GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD boot drive, and a 2TB hard drive for $1,885 down from $3,359 at the Microsoft Store.

We adored the Surface Studio when it came out, because of the awesome 4.5K touchscreen that can recline to suit your needs for drawing, and it comes with the Surface Dial to navigate menus. We also saw the Surface 2 last October and were suitably impressed but have yet to review it.

