Add 200GB of space to your phone or Nintendo Switch for just $25 at Amazon today

No matter whether it’s on your phone, tablet, PC, or Nintendo Switch, running out of space always sucks, especially if it means deleting games and files. But today you can solve that problem once and for all. Amazon is selling a 200GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC card for an all-time-low of just $25, a 34 percent savings on its $38 list price.

This card packs a lot of space in a small package. With read speeds up to 100MB/s and speed ratings of UHS Speed Class U1 and Speed Class 10, this card can handle full HD video, while an A1 rating provides faster app performance. And once the card contains all your important files, it will keep them safe, with shock-, temperature-, water-, and X-ray- proofing. It will work with any Android phone that has a microSD slot as well as the Nintendo Switch and other devices, including cameras and some PCs.

We haven't tried this microSDXC ourselves, but it's a big hit on Amazon, with 4.5 stars out of 5 across more than 15,000 user reviews.

