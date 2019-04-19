Best Buy is selling a 10TB WD external drive for an insane $160 today

External hard drives have been steadily dropping for months, but this deal is one of the best we've ever seen: Best Buy is selling a 10TB WD Easystore hard drive for just $160Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $300 and just $0.016 cents a gig.

This hard drive's 10TB of storage provide plenty of room for photos, music, documents, and any other files you need. A USB 3.0 connection with backward USB 2.0 compatibility allows for plug-ins from a variety of devices for easy file transfers. In addition, included WD Backup and WD Discovery software helps navigate through files and save them securely.

We previously spotlighted this drive in February when it was $170, but this deal brings it even lower. If you're looking for more features or portability, check out our roundup of the best external drives.

