Pump up your PC's storage with these killer deals on big and speedy internal drives

If you've been itching to upgrade your PC's hard drive, we've got you covered today, whether you're looking for more space or more speed. Newegg is selling a 4TB WD Blue 3.5-inch hard drive for $80 Remove non-product linkwhen you apply the $5 checkout code EMCTYVV23, bringing it down to the lowest price we've tracked. And Amazon is offering a speedy 1TB SanDisk SSD Plus for $100, which is a few bucks shy of its all-time low.

Wester Digital uses a color coded system for its hard drives with Black being the top performer for PCs. Blue, meanwhile, is its all-around dependable drive. You won’t get amazing responsiveness out of it for gaming and other users compared to higher priced drives, but for storage of files and documents and budget gaming it’s a great choice. WD built a few interesting features into this driving including IntelliSeek, which is supposed to come up with the best seek speeds to keep power consumption, noise, and vibration low. Then there's Data LifeGuard, which tries to keep your drive as healthy as possible, and you get a two-year warranty.

If you’re more interested in speed than a crazy amount of storage, Amazon is selling the 1TB SanDisk SSD Plus for $100Remove non-product link. That’s not the cheapest we’ve seen (it recently dipped to $96), but it’s been selling for around $120 lately, making this a nice deal for a great SSD. For other options, check out our full roundup of the best SSDs.

[Today’s deals: 4TB WD Blue HDD for $80Remove non-product link with checkout code EMCTYVV23 at Newegg and 1TB SanDisk SSD Plus for $100Remove non-product link at Amazon]