Dude, this 24-inch Dell monitor is down to $110 today—and you get a $50 gift card with it

It would be great if we all could afford 4K G-Sync monitors, but sadly that's not the case. So if you're looking for a fantastic deal on a much more basic display, Dell is selling a 24-inch 1080p monitor for $110Remove non-product link, a near-50-percent savings from its $200 MSRP. And to sweeten the deal, Dell will throw in a $50 gift card, effectively bringing the price down to $60.

The SE2419H (seriously who names these things?) is a pretty standard monitor, but it gets the job done. For starters, it has a very thin bezel, so if you want a dual-monitor gaming set-up it'll look good. With a 1920 x 1080 resolution, it has a five millisecond response time and a 60Hz refresh rate, but lacks adaptive sync tech such as FreeSync, as you'd expect for this price. For ports it’s offering one HDMI 1.4 and one VGA and it tilts between -5 and 21 degrees. There aren't any bells or whistles beyond those specs, but it's a solid display.

As for the $50 Dell eGift card, Dell says you’ll receive it via email within 20 days of purchase, and it expires in 90 days.

[Today’s deal: Dell SE2419H monitor and $50 gift card for $110 at DellRemove non-product link ]