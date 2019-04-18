Opinion

The Full Nerd ep. 91: PlayStation 5 vs. gaming PCs, Acer's ConceptD desktops, case design thoughts

In this episode of The Full Nerd, we dive deep into the PS5 vs. the PC, Acer's behemoth yet beautiful desktops, and general PC case design.

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah UngBrad ChacosAdam Patrick Murray and special guest Melissa Riofrio discuss some of the hottest computer news of the past week.

The gang breaks down how early PlayStation 5 specs compare against gaming PCs, dives deep into Acer’s big, beautiful, and creator-focused ConceptD desktops, and touches on general case design philosophies. And of course, we answer plenty of questions from live viewers and Full Nerd Discord chat members.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 91 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone.

