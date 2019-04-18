The Full Nerd ep. 91: PlayStation 5 vs. gaming PCs, Acer's ConceptD desktops, case design thoughts

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung, Brad Chacos, Adam Patrick Murray and special guest Melissa Riofrio discuss some of the hottest computer news of the past week.

The PS5 will use an AMD Ryzen CPU AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Processor with Wraith Stealth Cooler $164.99 MSRP $199.00 See it on Amazon

The gang breaks down how early PlayStation 5 specs compare against gaming PCs, dives deep into Acer’s big, beautiful, and creator-focused ConceptD desktops, and touches on general case design philosophies. And of course, we answer plenty of questions from live viewers and Full Nerd Discord chat members.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 91 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone.

Speaking of audio, you can also subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on Stitcher, Google Play, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. You can also join the PC related discussions and ask us questions on The Full Nerd’s Discord server. Finally, be sure to follow PCWorld on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time!