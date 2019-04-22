Amazon has slashed this Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2019 bundle to just $100

Editing photos and videos can be complicated, and the best tools can get a extremely pricey. Today, though, you can grab your own PC or Mac downloads of Photoshop Elements 2019 and Premiere Elements 2019 for $100 on AmazonRemove non-product link, down from a list price of $150.

Photoshop Elements is a stripped-down version of its professional software, though it features plenty of advanced capabilities for that set). Its guided editing can help rookies perfect their visuals, while intelligent editing can help streamline common edits with the help of AI. With a whole lineup of effects and features, from the most basic filters all the way up to detailed professional functions, Photoshop is a pretty awesome (and well-loved) tool.

Premiere Elements also brings a whole lineup of useful features to the table, this time for video editing. The 2019 version's strength is in its AI-aided automation, which helps make the editing process a whole lot easier, with the help of a Quick Edit mode that provides two user-friendly buttons for making simple edits. Like its photo-editing cousin, this tool is great whether you're a pro or a beginner, with a wide set of capabilities to cater to individual editing needs.

In Macworld's review of Photoshop Elements 2019, we praised Adobe's Sensei AI engine and its ability to "simplify and auto generate appealing photographic special effects and social media friendly collages, slideshows and memes." And we loved Premier Elements 2019 too, giving it high marks for its sharing and editing ease.

