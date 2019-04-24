Let a robot vac do your chores with this insane $300 price on the Neato Botvac D4

Robot cleaners aren’t limited to the Jetsons and the Robinsons anymore, but they’re definitely a you-get-what-you-pay-for scenario. But today you can get a great one for hundreds of dollars less than its asking price: Best Buy is selling the Neato Botvac D4 Connected vacuum for $300Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $530 and the lowest prices we’ve seen by a wide margin.

This robot vacuum features some capabilities usually only seen in top-end offerings, such as the ability to set virtual boundaries and use laser navigation and mapping abilities to get around your floor. The connected app allows you to control when the robot vacuum starts, stops, and heads back to its dock for charging, as well as check out its maps and draw boundaries. In addition, two suction modes—Eco, for a quiet but slow clean, and Turbo, for a faster and stronger clean—allow you to control noise and clean levels. While its battery life is around 75 minutes on a full charge, this vacuum also come with Quick Boost, which figures out how much more battery is needed to finish the current vacuuming task and heads back to the dock just long enough to get enough battery to finish the job.

When we reviewed this robot vacuum, we gave it 4 stars out of 5 for its solid cleaning abilities, advanced feature set, and support for Google Home and Alexa. We also praised its intelligence and strong feature lineup, noting that it “brings the favorite features of advanced vacuums” at an affordable price, even before this huge discount.

[Today's deal: Neato Botvac D4 Connected vacuum for $300 at Best BuyRemove non-product link]