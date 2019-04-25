Google has slashed $200 off the price of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

We love just about everything about the Google's Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL except for one thing: they're price. Like the rest of the premium Android crop, Google's handsets will cost you a pretty penny, but today the price is a little easier to swallow: You can take $200 either model in the Google Store, bringing the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL down to a more-palatable $599 and $699Remove non-product link, respectively.

The main difference between the Pixel 3 and Pixel XL is in their screen sizes; the Pixel 3 has a 5.5-inch display, while the XL version sports a 6.3-inch display (with a notch). Otherwise, they're basically the same, especially when it comes to their camera setup. Dual 8-megapixel front-facing cameras, including a wide-angle one, allow for better, fuller selfies, while Night Sight chooses the right pixel and brightness settings to capture improved shots in low lighting conditions. In addition, these phones feature Top Shot, which takes multiple shots and uses machine learning to help you pick the best one, and Super Res Zoom.

We gave the Pixel 3 XL 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review and praised its speed and photography abilities. We particularly like its use of AI for battery optimization and features like Call Screen.

[Today's deal: Pixel 3 for $599 and the Pixel 3 XL for $699 at the Google Store]