Save Hundreds On This Complete Raspberry Pi Kit

Home automation products are popular these days. But instead of spending hundreds on name brand equipment, you can learn how to create your own for less with The Complete Raspberry Pi 3B+ Starter Kit and Course Bundle, now discounted to just $139.99.

The Raspberry Pi is a popular computer system that’s both open source and economical. Though it’s small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, it's also sufficiently powerful to form the basis of a wide range of DIY projects. In fact, people have previously used the Pi to make gaming systems, media centers, and even Alexa enabled home automation systems.

This bundle, valued at $449, features the latest version of the Raspberry Pi microcomputer. It also includes a collection of sensor components plus all the training you’ll need to learn how to use it and build your own Alexa enabled devices. The courses are delivered online and are available for life so you can learn at your convenience.

Discover all that you can do with the Raspberry Pi. Get a 3B+ board and more with the Complete Raspberry Pi 3B+ Starter Kit and Course Bundle, discounted by 68 percent to just $139.99 for a limited time.

