This $1,400 LG 27-inch 4K HDR FreeSync display is down to $420 at Newegg today

Save an extra $30 with checkout code EMCTYVY22.

If you're a gamer in the market for a great deal on a new monitor, you're probably looking for three things: 4K, HDR, and FreeSync. Well, your search is over. Newegg is selling the 27-inch LG 27BK85U-W display for $420 with the checkout code EMCTYVY22, the lowest price we've ever seen and more than a thousand dollars off its original retail price.

If you haven't already done so, you'll have to fork over your email address to Newegg to apply the $30 code, as this deal is part of the retailer’s daily newsletter. However, even if you don't want to do that, the current price of $450 is still excellent for this display.

This monitor features a sleek arcline stand and the aforementioned 3840-by-2160 resolution, high dynamic range, and FreeSync for syncing refresh rates between the display and a compatible AMD Radeon graphics card. For ports, it’s got two HDMI 2.0, one DisplayPort 1.2, and one USB Type-C. It also has a 99 percent coverage of the sRGB spectrum as well as a nifty split-screen feature that carves up the display into four windows.

[Today’s deal:LG 27BK85U-W 4K HDR FreeSync monitor for $419 with checkout code EMCTYVY22 at Newegg]

