Amazon's awesome one-day PC accessories sale offers blowout deals on gaming mice, storage, and more

Amazon's one-day PC sales are always filled with great deals, but today's might be the best we've ever seenRemove non-product link. There are a whole bunch of deals to be had in basically every category, and many of them are well under their previous all-time lows. Here are our top three picks from the sale:

Our first choice is the Razer Lancehead TE Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse for $40Remove non-product link, the all-time low down from a list price of $80. This mouse features a 16,000 DPI optical sensor, and an ambidextrous design that can suit right handers or lefties with programmable buttons on both sides. It also features mechanical switches and a two-year warranty.

Next, is one of our favorite external SSD drives, the 2TB SanDisk Extreme Portable, which is on sale for $280Remove non-product link. This drive retails for $700, and the lowest price we previously tracked was $300. The SanDisk Extreme Portable is a speedy drive and it’s ruggedized to withstand a little water and dust making it a potential choice for travel and working in the field. We named it as a runner-up in the best performance USB drive category behind the Samsung T5 SSD.

Finally, if your Wi-Fi range isn’t making it from the living room to the bedroom take a look at the Netgear Wi-Fi Range Extender N300 for $20Remove non-product link, with an additional $5 off when clicking the coupon box on the page. That brings it to $15, four dollars less than the lowest price we’ve ever seen and half off its $30 list price. This range extender offers up to 300Mbps, it has an Ethernet port, two antennas, and from the looks of it won’t block the upper outlet on your wall like some other options do.

[Today’s deal: Amazon one-day PC products and accessories saleRemove non-product link]