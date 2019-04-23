Amazon drops the price of the Orbi Wall-Plug Wi-Fi System with two satellites to $200 today

There are few things as annoying as Wi-Fi dead spots, but a satellite-based router system can help put those frustrations to rest. Today, you can grab the Orbi whole-home plug-in Wi-Fi system with two satellites for just $200Remove non-product link, $100 off its list price and just one cent away from its all-time low.

Technically Orbi isn't a proper mesh system—it works in a hub-and-spoke connection model, with the satellites connecting to the base router rather than daisy-chaining off each other—but this system still provides mesh-like all-over Wi-Fi, with far wider range and more consistent coverage throughout your home than a traditional router. After you set up the main base station, you'll plug the satellites into a walll outlet in the room you want to expand coverage, and they'll deliver a signal without any wires. This app-based setup has a few useful features as well, such as the ability to set parental controls or set up a guest network. In addition, two ethernet ports built into the router allow you to hardwire TVs and other devices.

In our original review of the Orbi Wi-Fi wall-plug system, we gave it 3 stars out of 5, noting that while we liked the plug-in style of the satellites (and that they didn't block the whole outlet) and the tri-band router's dedicated wireless backhaul, its performance overall left something to be desired. Since our review, however, this system has advanced to be faster and have more range, with speeds up to 2.2Gbps.

