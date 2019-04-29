Train to earn a valuable certification from Cisco for just $19

When it comes to network technology, few names carry as much weight as Cisco, and their certifications have become major bargaining chips for IT professionals looking to impress potential employers. If you're keen on breaking into the field, picking up the Complete Cisco CCNA Collaboration Bundle is a solid move, especially now that it's on sale for only $19.

This package includes 36 hours of beginner-friendly content that’ll introduce you to a wide range of technologies and prepare you to ace the Cisco 210-060 & 210-065 exams, two requisite exams for Cisco's CCNA Collaboration certification. Complete the training, and you'll have the know-how to install, set up, and maintain a wide range of Cisco branded communications products.

The training in this bundle is entirely accessible online, so students are free to set their own schedules. And, since you’ll enjoy lifetime access to the content, you can finish it at your own pace. It’s perfect for those who are already employed and maybe can’t afford to take time off to go back to school full-time.

Train to earn a valuable certification from a trusted industry name. The Complete Cisco CCNA Collaboration Bundle is valued at $598 but, when you take advantage of this offer, you’ll save over 90 percent off this cost and get it for just $19.

