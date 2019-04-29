Prep to certify your AWS know-how with this $49 course bundle

Cloud based technologies, such as Amazon Web Services, continue to gain popularity. But skilled professionals that know how it all works are hard to come by. For those looking to capitalize on the demand and kickstart lucrative career, the AWS Solutions Architect Certification Bundle has you covered, and it's on sale for only $49.

The AWS Solutions Architect Certification Bundle features 32 hours of training on the cloud computing essentials. It includes over $1,600 worth of courses that’ll show you how to design, build, and run a cloud-based system. And, once completed, you'll have the know-how to sit for a number of AWS certification exams.

The six courses included in this package are all accessible online. That means you’re free to set your own schedule. And, since you’ll enjoy access to the content for life, you can take as long as you want to complete each one. It’s perfect for those that want to train for a career but maybe don’t have the time or money for a traditional college education.

If you want to train for a career that’s future-friendly, this may be just what the doctor ordered. Get a head start now with the AWS Solutions Architect Certification Bundle, marked down by over 90 percent to just $49 for a limited time.

AWS Solutions Architect Certification Bundle - $49



See Deal

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Enter code VAULTONE to try it out for just $1!