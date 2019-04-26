Deal

Ask Alexa and Google Assistant to open your garage door with these low-priced smart remotes

The Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener is $50 and the NEXX smart Wi-Fi remote is $70 at Amazon today.

Garage door openers are certainly convenient, but compared to the connected devices around our homes, they're nor very smart. But it doesn't have to be that way. Today, you can choose from two smart garage door remotes at all-time low Amazon prices to beef up your existing system: the Chamberlain MyQ for $50, down from a list price of $80, or the Nexx Garage for $70, down from a list price of $100.

The MyQ smart garage door hub connects to any compatible garage door opener and Wi-Fi to bring smarts to your existing garage setup. Once connected, you'll be able to use the app to open and close your door, get alerts when the door opens, closes, or is left open too long, and schedule automatic close times. You can also add voice control with Alexa and Google Assistant (via a subscription), and have deliveries sent to your garage with the help of Amazon Key.

The Nexx Garage opener, like the Chamberlain option, connects to your existing opener to add smarts to your garage. Once set up, you can use the connected app to check whether or not the door is open (and it will send you reminders when it is), get alerts when the door is opened and closed, grant open and close access to other users, and see a history of when your door was opened. In addition, you can set your garage door to open automatically when you get home and connect to Alexa or Google Assistant for voice control.

