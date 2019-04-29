Anker's awesome, affordable car chargers and dash cams are even cheaper, but only until midnight

Anker's fond of releasing coupon codes that grant temporary discounts for its popular electronics accessories. Today, however, you can snag all sorts of Anker gear for the carRemove non-product link without a coupon during Amazon’s one-day sale. There aren’t a ton of items on sale, but all of them are very solid deals—a staple of these 24-hour Amazon sales. The sale ends just before midnight Pacific time.

Top of the list is the Roav Dashcam C2 for $40.39, down from $62. The device features 1080p video capture, a wide-angle lens that can cover up to four lanes, loop recording, and night view. There are also two USB charging ports.

That's an incredibly compelling price if you're just getting started with dashboard cameras. For comparison, most models in our roundup of the best dashcams cost $150 or more, and our pick for the best budget dashcam costs $80—twice the amount of Anker's on-sale C2.

If you want to upgrade your dash cam experience, the Roav Dash Cam C1 Pro is going for $75, instead of $126. This isn’t the all-time low for this cam, but it’s still a pretty good deal and well below the usual price. The C1 Pro's biggest upgrade over the C2 is 1440p resolution instead of 1080p. Higher resolution cameras take clearer videos.

If Dashcams aren’t your thing there are three car chargers on sale as well. There’s a 30 watt two-port car charger for $16 instead of $20. There’s also a smaller two-port charger for $12.74, down from $16, and finally there’s Roav Viva charger with two ports, Amazon Alexa integration, and a smartphone mount for $42 instead of $75—the all-time low for this device.

[Today's deal: Anker car charger and dash cam one-day sale on Amazon.]