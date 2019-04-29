Our favorite 1TB budget SSD, Samsung's 860 QVO, is down to an all-time low of $108 at Amazon today

We can always use some extra storage, especially when it's too cheap to pass up. Today Amazon has an even better price on our favorite budget drive: The 1TB Samsung 860 QVO SSD is on sale for $108Remove non-product link, 17 percent off its $130 and an all-time low.

This SSD should improve your computing experience top to bottom, with faster boot-up and load times, plenty of storage for all kinds of files, and more. Its own read and write speeds are pretty fast as well, at 550MB/s and 520MB/s, respectively. In addition, you'll be able to monitor your drive's performance and speed with the help of the bundled monitoring tools.

When we reviewed this SSD, we gave it 4 stars out of 5, noting that its best value is in its larger capacities. And today's deal makes it even more enticing.

[Today's deal: 1TB Samsung 860 QVO SSD for $108 at AmazonRemove non-product link]