Immerse yourself in 4K HDR with this 55-inch Samsung curved Smart TV for 50% off

If you've been itching to upgrade to a 4K HDR TV set, Walmart has you covered today. The big box retailer is selling a Samsung 55-inch 4K HDR curved Smart TV for $406, half off its $799 retail price and the lowest sale price we've ever seen by a wide margin. When you click the link above, you won't actually see the price, but once you add it to your cart the sale will show up.

This TV set features 4X the resolution of Full HD, HDR10+ for high dynamic range, and 120

Motion Rate, and its curved display offers an immersive experience for everyone in the room. Its also loaded with the usual streaming apps, including Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, YouTube, and gamers can stream from their PC using the built-in Steam Link. And it'll play nice with your existing components as well: Samsung slapped three HDMI inputs and two USB ports on the back of this TV, as well as built-in 802.11ac Wi-F and an Ethernet jack.

So, if you've been holding out on making the jump to 4K, this deal is a great excuse to finally do it today.

[Today's deal: Samsung UN55NU7300 55-inch 4K Smart TV for $406 at Walmart]