News Analysis

The Half Nerd ep. 91.5: Gordon is wrong about PlayStation 5, cloud gaming, and Star Trek: The Motion Picture

The lesser half of The Full Nerd crew fires up their mics to counter Gordon’s stances on console gaming, game streaming services, and a delightfully 70s-era movie.

PCWorld |

half nerd 2
Adam Patrick Murray / IDG
More like this

In this special episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung and Brad Chacos are on vacation—so that means Adam Patrick Murray and Alaina Yee have full rein to discuss the finer, positive aspects of topics from past weeks.

Don’t worry, it’s not mindless counterarguments about console and cloud gaming—or blind adoration for one of the slower-paced Star Trek movies. We dig into specs, predictions, and specific movie moments that weren't mentioned in previous conversations, and we even answer burning questions from live viewers while we’re at it.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 91.5 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone.

Speaking of audio, you can also subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on StitcherGoogle Play, and Spotify, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss 

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. You can also join the PC-related discussions and ask us questions on The Full Nerd’s Discord server. Finally, be sure to follow PCWorld on FacebookYouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time!

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:
  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon