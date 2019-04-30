These ambient smart bulbs from LiFX and TP-Link are just $15 each today

Smart bulbs are a great way to get started on a connected home, but at upwards of $50 a pop, they're not exactly cheap. Today we have two solid smart bulb options that are: A two-pack of TP-Link's KL120 Kasa smart bulbs is $30 from B&H PhotoRemove non-product link, down from a list price of $50, and a four-pack of the LIFX Mini Day and Dusk smart bulbs is $61 from AmazonRemove non-product link, a $50 savings a new all-time low.

The dimmable TP-Link KL120 Kasa smart bulbs connect to Wi-Fi without the need of a hub to allow detailed control from anywhere using the Kasa app. Once connected, you can create custom schedules and lighting setups and track recent usage. You can also add voice control with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana. In addition, a lifespan of up to 25,000 hours means you won't have to replace these bulbs for many years. In our review, we gave this bulb 3 stars out of 5, noting that although we would've liked to see a wider temperature range, the simple app and voice control options allow for great control possibilities.

The dimmable LIFX mini Day & Dusk smart bulbs also connect hublessly to Wi-Fi. With thousands of shades of white available, these bulbs allow for customized lighting conditions. Day & Dusk automation capabilities tune your bulbs to the time of day to provide the optimal brightness, color, and temperature, while the app allows you to personalize those conditions to best fit your mood. These bulbs connect to a variety of other smart home systems, such as Apple HomeKit, IFTTT, SmartThings, Nest, and more, and allows for voice control with Alexa and Google Assistant. We also gave this bulb 3 stars out of 5 as well.

