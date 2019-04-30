Hands on: MSI's GS65 Stealth Thin, our first look at a 9th-gen Core i7-8750H and GTX 1660 TI

We just unboxed MSI's GS65 Stealth Thin gaming laptop, which has been updated with Intel's new 9th-gen Core i7-9750H (6 cores/12 threads) and Nvidia's new GeForce GTX 1660 Ti. We already loved last year's GS65 Stealth Thin 8RE for packing a lot of power into a thin, four-pound slab. This refresh seems to be about 6 ounces heavier but sturdier, too.

For kicks, we fired up a few quick benchmarks to see how the updated MSI GS65 Stealth Thin stacks up against Acer's Predator Triton 500, which has an 8th-gen Core i7-8750H and GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. There was an improvement—watch the video for all the details.