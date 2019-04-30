News

Hands on: MSI's GS65 Stealth Thin, our first look at a 9th-gen Core i7-8750H and GTX 1660 TI

Our first impressions and quick benchmarks of the first 9th gen Core i7 and GTX 1660 Ti laptop we've seen in action.

Executive Editor, PCWorld |

Hardware & Accessories
MSI GS65 Stealth Thin unboxing: First look at Intel's 9th-gen CPU and Nvidia's GTX 1660 Ti
MSI GS65 Stealth Thin unboxing: First look at Intel's 9th-gen CPU and Nvidia's GTX 1660 Ti
Closed Captioning Closed captioning available on our YouTube channel
More for you to like:
Razer Blade 17
The Razer Blade Pro 17 gets a serious refresh: 9th-gen Intel Core and Nvidia RTX 2080 Max-Q The Razer Blade Pro 17 gets a...
HP Omen Laptop
HP's updated Omen 15 gaming laptop hits blazing-fast 240Hz speeds HP's updated Omen 15 gaming laptop...
MSI GS75 Stealth
MSI GS75 Stealth: 17-inches of lightweight gaming goodness MSI GS75 Stealth: 17-inches of...
Maingear F131
Maingear F131 unboxing Maingear F131 unboxing
pho18 064 razerblade
The new Razer Blade is a lean, mean, gaming machine The new Razer Blade is a lean,...
Asus VivoBook Pro 15
Asus VivoBook Pro First Look Asus VivoBook Pro First Look (1:13)
We unbox and benchmark MSI's GS65 gaming laptop, updated with Intel's new 9th-gen Core i7 CPU and Nvidia's new GTX 1660 Ti.
More like this

We just unboxed MSI's GS65 Stealth Thin gaming laptop, which has been updated with Intel's new 9th-gen Core i7-9750H (6 cores/12 threads) and Nvidia's new GeForce GTX 1660 Ti. We already loved last year's GS65 Stealth Thin 8RE for packing a lot of power into a thin, four-pound slab. This refresh seems to be about 6 ounces heavier but sturdier, too.

For kicks, we fired up a few quick benchmarks to see how the updated MSI GS65 Stealth Thin stacks up against Acer's Predator Triton 500, which has an 8th-gen Core i7-8750H and GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. There was an improvement—watch the video for all the details. 

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

One of founding fathers of hardcore tech reporting, Gordon has been covering PCs and components since 1998.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon