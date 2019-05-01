Amazon slashes $80 off the awesome, already affordable Ecovacs Deebot N79S robot vacuum

Robotic vacuums are a cool, cutting-edge way to clean your house without having to do it yourself, but you’ll often have to pay a pretty penny to take advantage of their convenience. Today, though, you can grab one of our favorites, the Ecovacs Deebot N79S, for $150, down from a list price of $300 and a normal selling price of $230. The offer ends at midnight Pacific time.

This robot vacuum is easy to control with the help of a remote, an app, Google Assistant, or Amazon’s Alexa. (Amazon is also offering the Deebot N79S bundled with an Echo Dot for $175 today.) A short design means it can slide easily under furniture, while a Max Mode ups the suction for deeper cleans. A three-stage cleaning system should help pick up most dirt, while specialized modes like Spot and Edge can help clean problem areas or the edges of rooms.

In our review, we gave the Ecovacs Deebot N79S 4 stars out of 5, calling out its handy app control, Alexa compatibility, and low price as prime reasons to buy. We said:

“Advanced robot vacuum features like voice control are almost unheard of in this price range. That reason alone makes the N79S worth a look if you’re on a modest budget. But it’s also a diligent and relatively quiet cleaner, which is really how any robot vacuum should justify its price tag. Together, that makes the N79S a steal and earns it our vote for best budget robot vacuum.”

And today you can get it for significantly cheaper than when we made the recommendation. Don’t miss this deal.

[Today’s deal: Ecovacs Deebot N79S for $150 on Amazon.]