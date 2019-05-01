You can get a new 15.6-inch Acer Chromebook for just $180 today

Deal

If you spend all day in your browser, a Chromebook could be a solid low-cost option for a budget laptop or travel companion—and today, you can get one at borderline impulse buy pricing. Walmart is selling the Acer CB3-532-C47C for $180. That’s about $20 off the usual selling price, and while the specs for this machine aren’t amazing, it’s still a deal worth looking at.

The laptop features a 15.6-inch display with 1366-by-768 resolution. It offers 2GB of RAM and 16GB internal storage. The processor is the usual Intel Celeron N3060 found in budget Chromebooks, with two cores, no HyperThreading, and a 1.6GHz clock speed. That’s not a mind-blowingly fast processor whatsoever, but it works just fine for basic web work.

This laptop also has a 720p webcam, Bluetooth 4.2, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, two USB 3.0 ports, one HDMI out, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Overall this is a good deal and a great price. To be absolutely amazing, it would need double the RAM and storage, and a 1080p display, but any time we see a Chromebook like that on sale, it’s usually $200 or more. So for $180 this is not bad at all, and while Walmart’s page doesn’t say this, according to Acer’s site this laptop has an SD card reader to expand storage.

[Today’s deal: Acer CB3-532-C47C for $180 at Walmart.]

