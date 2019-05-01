The Full Nerd ep. 92: Intel's 9th-gen CPU deluge, Ryzen 3000 leaks, GeForce GTX 1650 performance

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung, Brad Chacos, Adam Patrick Murray and special guest Mark Hachman dip into chips!

We kick things off by discussing the performance of Nvidia’s new GeForce GTX 1650, a $150 graphics card that can plug-and-play in any PC thanks to its ability to be powered solely by your motherboard—no extra 6- or 8-pin power connectors needed. It can’t quite beat out the Radeon RX 570, a two-year-old card that sells for even less money, but the GTX 1650’s versatility could help transform big-box office PCs into full-blown gaming rigs. If you already have a rig with a spare 6-pin power connector you’re probably better off opting for the Radeon instead, though.

After that, the gang wades into the deluge of new 9th-gen CPUs announced by Intel. The desktop Core chips sadly lack hyper-threading unless you pony up for a beefy Core i9, but the mobile 9th-gen processors appear ready to kick all kinds of butt thanks to the introduction of Intel’s 8-core laptop chips. They’re fast, too. But AMD isn’t taking the threat laying down, as we cover in a segment dedicated to Ryzen 3000-series leaks.

