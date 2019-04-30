Deal

Attention PC builders: Save big with a Ryzen 5 2600 and 250GB Samsung 970 Evo Plus for just $218

Newegg is selling the Ryzen 5 2600 for $150 while Amazon has a 250GB 970 Evo Plus for $68 today.

Contributor, PCWorld |

Samsung and AMD
If you’ve been itching to get started on a new PC build, we’ve got you covered today. Over at Newegg, you can save $50 on a Ryzen 5 2600 while Amazon’s offering a fantastic 250GBNVMe boot drive for an all-time-low price.

First up, we have the Ryzen 5 2600 is $150 at Newegg with the checkout code EMCTYWT23. The cheapest we’ve ever seen this processor is $145, so this price is tantalizingly close. This processor is a great all-around CPU with six cores, twelve threads and a 3.4GHz clock speed with a boost of 3.9GHz. Right now, you also get a free copy of Tom Clancy’s: The Division 2 and World War Z when you buy this processor as part of AMD’s 50th anniversary celebration.

Next up in this PC build special is the 250GB Samsung 970 Evo Plus M.2 “gumstick” SSD at Amazon. This drive retails for $90 and we rarely see it for less than $85, so this easily the best price we’ve ever seen. To use this SSD you’ll need a motherboard that accepts M.2 drives, but most modern desktop boards do. The Samsung 970 drive uses the speedier NVMe interface making this a great choice for a boot drive, and if you’re a gamer there’ll be enough room for a few games too. We mentioned it as an “excellent alternative” in our best SSDs roundup.

If you don’t happen to have an M.2 slot or would like a little more storage, Newegg’s also selling a 500GB SanDisk Ultra 3D 2.5-inch SSD for $58, which matches the best price we’ve seen. We gave this drive 4 stars out of 5 in our review and praised it for its speed, affordability, and TeraBytes Written rating.

[Today’s deals: Ryzen 5 2600 for $150 and 500GB SanDisk Ultra 3D 2.5-inch SSD for $58 at Newegg, and a 250GB Samsung 970 Evo Plus for $68 at Amazon]

