Heads up, fellow nerds: ThinkGeek's offering a whopping 75% off our favorite geeky collectibles

Whether you're a techie, Trekkie, or all-around geek, you're probably already familiar with ThinkGeek, a site chock-full of gadgets, figurines, nerd-culture-inspired clothing, and plenty of other geeky goods. And today only (May 1st from midnight ET until 11:59pm ET), some of those items are available at pretty crazy prices, with 75% off all clearance items—plus an additional 25% off your entire cart at checkout.

We found plenty of fun nerdy products while combing through the clearance section of the site, which range from Star Trek insignia pins to space necklaces to superhero mugs to space-themed snapbacks. But a few items in particular caught our eye for their combination of tech utility and geeky coolness:

• With Star Wars Day (a.k.a. "May the Fourth," or May 4th) right around the corner, an interactive Sphero Special Edition Battle-Worn BB-8 with an included Star Wars Force Band, down to $28.12 from a list price of $200, can help fans use the Force in their own homes with the help of a Bluetooth-connected app. Voice control and an adaptive personality are among many fun features of this little droid.

• An olfactory radio clock, down to $10.49 from an initial list price of $100, starts your day off with a smell with the help of scented capsules. The clock itself comes with a bacon-scented capsule, but you can also buy “paradise” and coffee scents (sold separately).

• For gamers, a talking Borderlands Claptrap car charger, down to $5.99 from a list price of $40, provides some on-the-road power boosting, aided by three snarky catchphrases. The robot’s eye lights up when its two USB ports are in use.

To check out the full range of items, head over to ThinkGeek. Standard shipping is free with orders over $50; otherwise, it’ll cost you $8.95, with options to expedite for additional cost.

[Today's deal: Take 75% off all clearance items at ThinkGeek, plus another 25% off your entire cart]