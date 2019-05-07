Dell's selling this powerful 8-core, all-AMD gaming PC for just $675 today

If you need a solid gaming PC with enough firepower to do a little bit of everything, Dell’s got a smoking-hot deal for you today. The online PC retailer is selling an AMD Ryzen-based Inspiron desktop with a Radeon RX 580 graphics card for $675Remove non-product link when you use the checkout code SAVE10AFF. This particular PC usually costs $750, saving you about $75.

The sale price gets you the tower, as well as a basic keyboard and mouse (not the ones pictured above). If you’re using this for gaming, however, you’ll likely want to switch out the peripherals for items that are a little more capable. Our guides to the best gaming keyboards and gaming mice can help on that front.

This Dell Inspiron desktop features an eight core, sixteen thread AMD Ryzen 7 2700 processor with a base clock of 3.2GHz and a boost of 4.1GHz, paired with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB 7200 RPM hard drive. As previously mentioned, the graphics card is an AMD Radeon RX 580 with 4GB of graphics memory.

It’s a mild disappointment that the graphics card is only the 4GB version of the RX 580, not the 8GB version, but you can’t argue when this fully loaded gaming rig is selling for so cheap. And you can still expect a great gaming experience with AAA titles at 1080p resolution, even when cranking your game’s visual settings to High or (in some cases) even Ultra. The Inspiron should also handle heavy productivity tasks like a champ thanks to all those delicious Ryzen CPU cores and threads.

If you’ve been looking to buy an entirely new gaming PC, give this deal some serious consideration.

[Today’s deal: Dell Inspiron gaming Desktop for $675 with coupon code SAVE10AFF.Remove non-product link]