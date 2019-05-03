Gigabyte's overclocked version of the kick-ass GeForce GTX 1660 drops under $200

There’s nothing like a graphics card price fight. Today, we found a great deal on an Nvidia GTX 1660—right when AMD graphics card prices are dropping thanks in part to AMD’s 50th anniversary celebration. Newegg is selling the Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1660 OC version for $199Remove non-product link with the checkout code EMCSTATW2. The deal expires just before midnight on Friday, and you may need to supply Newegg with your email address to get the deal.

This the first time we’ve seen a GTX 1660 under $200. These cards usually start around $220. This overclocked, triple-fan Gigabyte model in particular has been selling for $230 since early April, and before that it was up around $240. In addition to the card, you also get a free Fortnite bundle that includes in-game goodies such as V-Bucks, outfits, and other cosmetics.

Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1660 is a kick-ass 1080p gaming card. It’s not quite as good as the GTX 1660 Ti, which is our current favorite for 1080p no-compromises gaming–especially on 120Hz or 144Hz monitors. If you have a high powered monitor like that, then you might want to look at the GTX 1660 Ti, but if you have a standard 60Hz, 1080p monitor then you really can’t go wrong with the GTX 1660—especially at this price.

