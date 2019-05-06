Deal

Get ready for summer reading with a waterproof Kindle Paperwhite for $90, a $40 discount

The waterproof Kindle Paperwhite is just $90 right now instead of the usual $130.

The weather is heating up, which means summer is almost here. And today’s a great time to gear up for lazy summer reading by the pool with a killer deal on a Kindle that can withstand a splash or seven. Amazon is selling the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite for $90 right now, which is $40 cheaper than the usual price of $130. It’s not clear how long this deal will be available.

The Kindle Paperwhite features a 300 pixels-per-inch display, 8GB of onboard storage (more than enough for a massive library of books), and a built-in adjustable light. This is the Special Offers Kindle, which means it comes with built-in advertising that occupies the lock screen when you’re not reading.

We absolutely adored the newly waterproof Kindle Paperwhite. As we said in our review: “With the All-new Kindle Paperwhite, Amazon’s not only managed to catch up to the competition, it’s lapped them. The new e-reader’s premium features, reasonable price, and wide variety of content make it the best e-reader for most people.”

The Kindle Paperwhite doesn’t come with a cover, but if you’re interested in that Amazon also has a deal on the Kindle Paperwhite Essentials bundle for $130, instead of $190.

The bundle comes with the aforementioned waterproof Kindle Paperwhite with 8GB of storage, an Amazon Leather cover, and a power adapter. The latter is helpful if you don’t have a lot of extra adapters sitting around from past cell phones. The leather cover is available in black, blue, burgundy, red, and brown.

[Today’s deal: Waterproof Kindle Paperwhite for $90 or waterproof Kindle Paperwhite Bundle for $130]

