Vacuuming sucks. Let the Eufy RoboVac 15C do it for you for $70 off in Amazon's one-day sale

Robotic vacuums are a futuristic way to clean your floor without having to actually do it yourself, but that convenience often comes with a high price tag. Today, though, you can grab Eufy’s RoboVac 15C for $180 on Amazon, down from a list price of $250, or get it bundled with a 3rd-gen Echo Dot for $205. The 24-hour sale ends at midnight Pacific time.

This Wi-Fi-connected robot vacuum can be controlled using a mobile app, so you can easily control it from anywhere. Its large wheel design allows it to move easily over many types of surfaces, while sensors will keep it from falling off ledges. The RoboVac 15C can also tell when its battery is running low, and will return to its charging base to power up. And if it gets stuck or lost, you can use the app’s Find My Robot function to make the vacuum emit a sound so you can locate it. You can also add voice control with the help of the bundled Echo Dot, making for a truly hands-free clean.

We haven’t tried this RoboVac ourselves, but it’s well-liked on Amazon, with an average user score of 4.2 stars out of 5 across nearly 300 reviews—and until midnight, it’s cheaper than it’s ever been. If you want to see some other options before you pull the trigger, check out our roundup of the best robot vacuums of 2019.

[Today’s deal: Eufy RoboVac 15C for $180 on Amazon.]