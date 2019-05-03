We love the ultra-fast, ultra-spacious 1TB Samsung T5 portable SSD, and it's cheaper than ever

Adding some extra space to your computer can save you from the many frustrations that accompany limited storage, but your options aren’t limited to internal drives that live inside a single system. Today, you can save big on ultra-fast storage that you can slip in your pocket. The 1TB Samsung T5, a portable SSD that we absolutely adore, is on sale for $170 from Amazon and B&H Photo Video, marking a new all-time low price. It usually sells for north of $200, with a MSRP of $250 on Amazon.

This SSD, which we’ve called the “best performance USB drive,” is a fast, sturdy, portable storage solution that connects via USB Type-C. Its shock-resistant metal design can survive drops up to 6.5 feet, while its small size (0.4 x 2.9 x 2.3 inches) makes it easy to take on the go. To protect your data, built-in AES 256-GB hardware encryption serves as an additional protective layer. This SSD is also super fast—we noted it’s “easily the fastest non-RAID portable USB SSD we’ve tested” at the time of our review—with transfer speeds up to 540MB/s.

When we reviewed the Samsung T5, we gave it a glowing 4.5 stars out of 5 for its strong performance and convenient size. For more storage solutions, check out our full roundup of the best external drives of 2019.

[Today’s deal: Samsung T5 portable SSD for $170 at Amazon and B&H Photo Video.]