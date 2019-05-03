Deal

We love the ultra-fast, ultra-spacious 1TB Samsung T5 portable SSD, and it's cheaper than ever

Fast, spacious, and portable SSD storage for cheap. Why compromise?

samsung t5 ssd
Melissa Riofrio/IDG
Adding some extra space to your computer can save you from the many frustrations that accompany limited storage, but your options aren’t limited to internal drives that live inside a single system. Today, you can save big on ultra-fast storage that you can slip in your pocket. The 1TB Samsung T5, a portable SSD that we absolutely adore, is on sale for $170 from Amazon and B&H Photo Video, marking a new all-time low price. It usually sells for north of $200, with a MSRP of $250 on Amazon.

This SSD, which we’ve called the “best performance USB drive,” is a fast, sturdy, portable storage solution that connects via USB Type-C. Its shock-resistant metal design can survive drops up to 6.5 feet, while its small size (0.4 x 2.9 x 2.3 inches) makes it easy to take on the go. To protect your data, built-in AES 256-GB hardware encryption serves as an additional protective layer. This SSD is also super fast—we noted it’s “easily the fastest non-RAID portable USB SSD we’ve tested” at the time of our review—with transfer speeds up to 540MB/s.

When we reviewed the Samsung T5, we gave it a glowing 4.5 stars out of 5 for its strong performance and convenient size. For more storage solutions, check out our full roundup of the best external drives of 2019.

[Today’s deal: Samsung T5 portable SSD for $170 at Amazon and B&H Photo Video.]

