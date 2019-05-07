Samsung's fast, spacious 512GB Evo Select microSD card gets a gargantuan 50% discount

Running out of space on your phone, camera, Nintendo Switch, or laptop can be annoying, but fortunately, portable storage prices just keep on plummeting. Today, you can grab a 512GB Samsung Evo Select microSDXC card for $100 on Amazon, a massive drop from its $200 list price. Even on sale, this pint-size storage solution usually sells for $130 or more. It’s never been anywhere near this cheap.

This little memory card transfers files fast, with read speeds up to 100MB/s and write speeds up to 90MB/s, recognized by UHS-I Speed Grade 3 and Class 10 designations. That means it can handle photos, music, and even 4K Ultra HD videos with no problems, as explained in our guide on how to buy an SD card. To keep your data safe, the Samsung Evo Select safeguards against extreme temperatures, water, other environmental conditions, and even sudden shock or x-ray damage. In addition, an included SD adapter means this memory card is compatible with a wide range of devices.

We haven’t formally reviewed this exact microSD card ourselves, but our resident Android guru swears by Samsung’s Evo microSD cards. It’s also a huge hit on Amazon, averaging 4.6 stars out of 5 across more than 17,500 user reviews.

[Today’s deal: 512GB Samsung Evo Select MicroSDXC for $100 on Amazon.]