Save big on Anker's popular chargers and accessories in Woot's today-only blowout sale

Anker’s accessories have been popular affordable picks for a while now, but today only, you can grab some for even cheaper in Woot’s Anker blowout. From power strips to mini projectors and everything in between, the sale features some fun and functional tech gear at some pretty great prices. Before it ends at midnight central time, let’s take a look at some of the more enticing deals.

A fast Anker Qi wireless charging stand is $42 today, down from a list price of $56. This stand’s angled for easy screen viewing while your phone’s charging. A non-slip coating keeps your phone in place, while an internal cooling fan helps keep the power coming without overheating. The wireless charging itself should also work through most cases. This charging stand is a hit on Amazon, averaging 4.3 stars out of 5 across more than 700 user reviews.

The Roav VIVA Alexa-enabled car charger is $35, down from a list price of $50. Dual charging ports allow you to boost the battery of multiple devices at once, while Anker’s PowerIQ technology ensures an efficient charge. But the coolest part of this car charger is its built-in Amazon Alexa functionality, which allows you to make calls, ask for directions, play music, and a whole lot more, all hands-free. This car charger averages 3.7 stars out of 5 across nearly 1,300 user reviews on Amazon.

The Nebula Capsule mini projector is $230, down from a list price of $370. This projector lets you stream video from apps or mirror your mobile screen for an expanded viewing experience up to 100 inches. A built-in speaker and up to four hours of battery on a charge help make this a convenient way to show your video anywhere, while a durable aluminum body and lightweight design make it even more portable. This mini projector averages 4.3 stars out of 5 across 50 user reviews on Amazon.

As juicy as those sales are, they’re just the tip of the iceberg. Check out Woot’s today-only Anker blowout to see even more deals and discounts.