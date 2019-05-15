Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Save $265 on a three-year subscription to GlassWire Elite

Few things are as frustrating as a malware infection. So keep your PC free from unwanted threats — and save over $265 at the same time — with a three-year subscription to GlassWire Elite.

GlassWire is a firewall and PC monitoring system that helps protect your computer from threats. It keeps the undesirables out while, at the same time, provides an overall picture of your PC’s health so you can fix problems before they get out of hand. It’s a must-have security feature, especially when you consider the sheer number of dangers that come up every single day.

A three-year subscription lets you use the software on as many as ten devices. It’ll monitor your network, track host changes, and it’ll even erect a secure firewall. Already have an antivirus? Then this software is a must-have addition. It provides an extra layer of protection that’s required to prevent any and all threats from invading your system.

Don’t let malware and other threats prevent you from being productive. Keep your PC working in tip-top shape with GlassWire Elite, now discounted to just $29.99 for a three-year subscription.

 
