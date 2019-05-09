TP-Link's excellent, already affordable Kasa security camera is 36% off until midnight

Smart cameras can provide an extra layer of security -- and peace of mind -- to your life. And today, you can get one of our favorites, the TP-Link Kasa Cam Indoor Wi-Fi camera, for $64 on Amazon, down from a list price of $100. You can also grab the outdoor version for $88, down from a list price of $140.

We showered the indoor Kasa Cam with praise in our review, calling it "a really impressive security camera with robust features you often don’t see at this price." That includes its 1080p recording quality, night vision up to 25 feet, and two-way audio capabilities. The TP-Link Kasa Cam Indoor Wi-Fi camera also connects to the handy Kasa Smart app, which will send you notifications about suspicious activity, allow you to set "activity zones" to narrow in on the lost important areas, and let you check in on your video feed from anywhere.

We gave the indoor version of this security camera a stellar 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review. You don’t often see security cameras with a feature set like this at such an affordable price—and today, you can get it for much, much cheaper.

[Today’s deal: TP-Link Kasa Cam Indoor Wi-Fi camera for $64 on Amazon.]