Back Up and Digitize Your DVDs with WinX DVD Ripper Platinum

Growth in streaming media is revolutionizing the consumption of video, but it doesn’t accommodate all the needs of collectors of commercial DVDs or of owners of personal video stored on discs.

Not all commercial titles are available from streaming services, nor do they provide DVD owners with any options for playing their commercial and private DVD content on non-player devices. For that, you need a software program known as a DVD ripper, but make sure the one you select meets your needs.

DVDs are a great form of storage that should last for years, unless you scratch or lose them. That applies to both commercial DVD titles as well as personally recorded video and other forms of data. Personal DVDs could also potentially be accidentally overwritten.

That’s why many people want to preserve their DVDs by making backup copies on duplicate DVDs. Some want to be able to transfer content for viewing on other devices that don’t have DVD players, such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops so they can view their content where they want to, how they want to.

Unfortunately, commercial DVDs are typically encrypted to prevent making copies, and even transferring personally recorded DVD content can be time-consuming and frustrating.

Take control of your DVD content -- play & save DVD anywhere you want

A DVD ripper figuratively “rips” digital content from within its original container and allows it to be duplicated elsewhere. Rippers also usually provide the capability to convert data into other file formats such as MP4, H.264, AVI, HEVC, MPEG, MOV, and M2TS.

WinX DVD Ripper Platinum does all that and more, including converting DVDs for playback on Apple, Android, Microsoft, and Sony devices. It can also be used to copy your DVD library to USB, the Plex Media Server and NAS drives.

Be aware that not all rippers are alike. Many are slow, or have a tendency to fail during the duplication and conversion processes. Some get confused by commercial DVD technology that lists up to 99 separate titles of different lengths on a single DVD, which makes it difficult to select the right one—if you guess wrong, you could end up with an incomplete or mixed up recording.

WinX DVD Ripper Platinum provides the fastest way to rip/digitize your DVDs to Windows in the video format of your choice—more than 390 formats, in fact. Thanks to the utilization of level-3 hardware acceleration tech, this DVD ripper invokes graphics cards for video encoding, decoding, and processing. It can rip a feature-length DVD movie to MP4 (H.264) in 5 minutes. You can select different settings (“Auto Detect,” “Force UDF,” and “Force ISO”) to rip more DVDs. You may even be able to recover files from scratched, damaged, or unplayable DVDs.

Watch these video tutorials to see how easy it is to use WinX DVD Ripper Platinum. You can rip your DVDs to formats accepted by PCs or Macs, and for sharing on YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo, and other websites. WinX DVD Ripper Platinum also offers tools for advanced users to tailor output videos in terms of video audio codec, bitrate, frame rate, aspect ratio, resolution, and more.

You can take advantage of their 9 million downloads campaign to obtain a free licensed copy to decode any DVDs (the free version cannot take advantage of upgrade services.)