Supercharge your PC or Mac's storage with WD's massive 8TB external drive for $125 today

Running out of storage space sucks, yet modern PCs often come equipped with itty-bitty SSDs that cry “Uncle!” after installing a few games and movies. Today, you can fix the issue by adding a whopping 8TB to your setup without even having to crack open your case. The WD Elements 8TB USB 3.0 external hard drive is on sale for $125 on NeweggRemove non-product link with the code EMCTAUT54, compared to an Amazon list price of $180.

This external drive brings a whole lot of storage in a simple plug-and-play package. After plugging it into the wall, you connect the WD Elements drive to your device via USB 3.0 or 2.0, while a Windows-friendly setup makes it easy for PC users to get the hard drive up and running. Mac users can tap into the bountiful capacities this drive provides, too.

We haven’t tried the WD Elements 8TB USB 3.0 external hard drive ourselves, but it’s well-liked on Amazon, averaging 4.4 stars out of 5 across nearly 1,000 user reviews. While this drive’s a steal at this price, it’s not the only option for discerning computer users. Check out our roundup of the best external drives if you’re looking for even more options.

[Today’s deal: WD Elements 8TB USB 3.0 external hard drive for $125 on Newegg with the code EMCTAUT54.Remove non-product link]