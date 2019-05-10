Thermaltake reveals a monstrous, RGB-laden $1,200 motorized desk for gamers

Thermaltake’s escalating the war to RGB all the things. We’ve already got graphics cards, motherboards, cases, and heck, even SSDs loaded to the brim with customizable RGB LEDs, but Thermaltake’s going even further with a $1,200 adjustable desk laden with multicolored lights. Think of it like Razer’s Firefly mousepad, but, uh, for your entire setup.

The Level 20 RGB Battlestation Gaming Desk, as spotted by Eteknix, is an electric height-adjustable desk with a surface that’s crafted from mousepad material, bordered by those oh-so-popular RGB strips. You can fine-tune those lights to glimmer in any of 16.8 million colors using Thermaltake’s iTake gaming engine, which can synchronize your light show with any Thermaltake RGB Plus-equipped hardware residing in your system. It’s also compatible with Razer’s Chroma technology, and you can configure it to work with Amazon’s Alexa to change the colors on the fly by barking voice commands at your desk.

Thermaltake

The desk itself seems functional enough. Measuring 64.9 x 29.5 inches, motorized controls let you adjust its height from 27.5 inches for seated use all the way to 43.3 inches for standing-desk aficionados. You can save four different height settings to memory. Thermaltake claims that the steel and aluminum frame can comfortably adjust loads up to 330 pounds. A cable tray underneath the rear lip of the desk keeps your wires tidy (and free of those pesky moving parts).

You can find more details on Thermaltake’s Level 20 RGB Battlestation Gaming Desk page. It’s hard to see this being anything but an extremely niche product, though. Sure, electric adjustable desks aren’t cheap, and most don’t scream GAMER as enthusiastically as this one. But $1,200 for a light-laden electric table will probably turn off all but the most deep-pocketed RGB enthusiasts, especially since Thermaltake’s page doesn’t mention free shipping for this beast.

It’s not the only option in town, either. Lian Li’s similarly expensive motorized desk lacks LEDs and a mousepad coating, for example, but includes room to house your desktop hardware right inside its chassis, displayed through its glass surface, letting you get a taste of how one of the most legendary PC mods feels. (RIP Red Harbinger.)