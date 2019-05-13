Amazon's one-day Anker sale brings all-time-low prices on chargers, power banks, and more

Anker has become a brand that's synonymous with quality products at competitive prices, but today's sale at AmazonRemove non-product link brings them down to prices we rarely see. Whether you're looking for a power bank, wall charger, or just a new cable, you can load up on smartphone accessories without breaking your wallet. Here are our favorites:

First up is the PowerCore Speed 20000mAh portable chargerRemove non-product link, down to $42 today from a list price of $60. This ultra-high-capacity power bank can fill an iPhone 7 seven times or a Galaxy S8 five times before it needs recharging go its own. It's also light and small enough to slip into a bag, so you can take the power on the go. In addition, safeguards against extreme temperatures, surges, and more will help keep your devices safe while charging. This portable charger has 4.5 stars out of 5 on Amazon across more than 350 user reviews.

Also discounted is a five-port USB-C wall chargerRemove non-product link for $35 today, good for $15 off its $50 list price. This 60W charger comes with four standard USB-A ports as well as a single 30W Power Delivery port for an extra-fast charge on supported devices. This wall charger has 4.5 stars out of 5 on Amazon across nearly 400 user reviews.

Those are just the highlights, and there are several more accessories offered for sale, so check out the rest of the sale before it endsRemove non-product link.